Wee-Bey.GIF: Burnt Sienna Bozo Donald Trump To Hold Rally In Black Wall Street-Burned Tulsa On Juneteenth

Donald Trump has pulled a LOT of egregious stunts over the course of his three-plus years as the President of 53% of white women but this one…this one is playing with fire at a very tense time in Amerikkka.

According to CNN, d!¢khead Don announced that he will be holding his first rally of the COVID-19 era in, wait for it…Tulsa, Oklahoma, the home of the Black Wall Street race massacre of 1921. When is holding this gathering of deplorable, you ask? On June 19, also known as Juneteenth in the Black community. For those of you ignorant and unseasoned folk who might be reading this, Juneteenth.com breaks it down:

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation

You see what’s going on here? Donald has chosen to hold his miscreant MAGA rally on a sacred day of Blackness in a place where a Black oasis was destroyed by an angry white mob who had been deputized by the state of Oklahoma.

F**k Donald Trump. F**k those soup cookies who murdered our people and destroyed our property. Especially f**k any of the Black MAGAs who plan to attend this “rally”.

There is a VERY dangerous game being played and if Trump wants to go down this road then neither he nor his supporters should be surprised at the response…