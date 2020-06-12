Playtime Ain’t Over! NLE Choppa Puts The Paintball Gun To Work For Fun-Filled “Shotta Flow 5” Video

Gotta love a creative concept. NLE Choppa is bussin’ off shots in his new video for “Shotta Flow 5” but there’s no need to fear, it’s all fun and games as he literally pulls out all the toys in a quest to survive everything in his house going HAM on him!

The No Love Entertainment / Warner Records rapper just released his newest video for single “Shotta Flow 5.” He enlisted frequent collaborator Cole Bennett to direct an explosive music video that compliments the energy of the track. Check out the video below:

The unprecedented “Shotta Flow” series has already amassed over 1.1 billion global streams and RIAA platinum certifications. Recently, Choppa channeled his emotions on the song “Different Day” – a remix of Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred.” Check it out HERE. The new offerings are a taste of what’s to come from Choppa’s major-label debut, Top Shotta, which is slated for release this summer.

NLE Choppa’s hit single “Walk Em Down” feat. Roddy Ricch continues to rise on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and has more than 100 million streams on Spotify, making it his fourth single to reach that milestone. Trending on TikTok, YouTube, and more, “Walk Em Down” stands in the Top 20 across all DSPs, with over 66 million YouTube views and 317 million global streams.

What did you think about the “Shotta Flow 5” video? Choppa is definitely on course to be one of the biggest rappers out right now. We love that he keeps things creative and age appropriate and even put his mom in the video.