For Your Viewing Pleasure: Self-Proclaimed Rat Tekashi 6ix9ine Addresses Snitching In New Video For “GOOBA” [Video]

Ever since Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken into federal custody, many have wondered how the whole situation would play out after his release. The unlikelihood of him serving very little time followed by the coronavirus granted him an even earlier release than initially thought, which beforehand, just didn’t seem like it would be the outcome in any reality.

But here we in May of 2020 and 6ix9ine is a free man who just released his first post-prison single with his Instagram clip preview getting more than 2.5 million views in less than 15 minutes. Many expected him to come home and not have much left of his rap career, but others saw the $10 million dollar deal he signed and knew the day would come that he would be all the way back in the media cycle. On his first release, “GOOBA,” Teaskhi addresses the haters who crowned him a rat and leans into the label, telling everyone stay made while covering his face with the Apple rat Memoji.

It’s safe to say his music career is intact and already headed to new heights, regardless of how anyone feels about it. You can catch his new video “Gooba” below.