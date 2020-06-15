Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From The “Insecure” Season 4 Finale

We’re still processing everything that happened during last night’s highly anticipated Season 4 finale of “Insecure” where we finally came face-to-face with Tiffany’s postpartum depression, watched (and enjoyed) Andrew & Molly’s doomed somethingship finally crumble and fake gasped at Condola’s not-very-shocking pregnancy reveal that many of you predicted weeks ago.

Whew, it was quite the doozy stuffed with subplots that ultimately left us with a Nathan-less, Lawrence-less Issa who curved Nathan for her heart-eyed ex after their reconnection just to find out he knocked up the villainous Condola (who we’re not actuallyyyy sure is pregnant).

Yep, everybody pretty much lost on a triggering night that sent Twitter spiraling into a tailspin.

Condola when that clearblue test came back with those two lines#InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/JnvnOe24mY — forbes calvin (@Elam_Forbes) June 15, 2020

Peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest tweets from the “Insecure” Season 4 premiere on the flip.