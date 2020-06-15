Slay Like A Supermodel: Naomi Campbell Gives VOGUE Her 10 Minute Makeup Routine

If you’ve ever wondered the secret to a supermodel face… look no further. Naomi Campbell gave a quick 10 minute makeup tutorial to VOGUE. Naomi shows how her makeup routine begins with skincare, she’s all about treating her skin, applying serum and all that jazz to get a good glow first, then applying only the essentials. Apparently Campbell used to overdo it with the makeup but over the years she’s stopped piling on the product and keeps it simple. She’s a big fan of highlight as you’ll see. Check out the tutorial below:

What did you think of Naomi’s 10 minute beat? We like how she added shimmer to the center of her eyelids. And her cheekbones are STUNNING right?!

She’s got one of the loveliest, and most famous faces in the world – who wouldn’t want to know her beauty secrets?!

Who else would you want to see a makeup routine for?