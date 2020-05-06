Naomi Campbell Covers ESSENCE
Supermodel Slay: Naomi Campbell Covers ESSENCE With First Ever Self-Shot Cover
On the eve of her 50th birthday, @Naomi covers our 50th Anniversary issue, shot by the icon herself with an iPhone while in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. "For fifty years, ESSENCE has showcased the brilliance, beauty, power and resilience of Black women. Now more than ever, we're leaning into that very resilience during one of our nation's darkest hours. In chaos, we still find peace. In uncertainty, we still find faith. In solitude, we still find each other. Bringing this issue to life in the midst of a global pandemic represents everything that Black women are and illustrates how we will continue to show up for them in the best and worst of times, as we have done for the past five decades." – MoAna Luu, ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer
Naomi Campbell is covering a special collector’s edition issue of ESSENCE and her at-home slay is absolutely essential. The supermodel is gracing the mag’s 50th Anniversary May/June Issue with a self-portrait completely captured on her iPhone.
Like ESSENCE, Naomi is also turning 50 and detailing her self-isolation during the COVID-19 crisis. In her At Home With: Naomi Campbell cover story, Noami supermodel slays with self-styled and self-taken photos — marking the first time she has ever photographed herself for a cover.
“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for ESSENCE’s 50th-anniversary issue,” Campbell says. “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient.”
Also included in ESSENCE’s special Golden Anniversary issue will be reflections on the mag’s most inspiring, stirring, and significant moments shaping and shaped by Black culture.
COVID-19 Essay Feature: ESSENCE editors share their personal journeys of adjusting to the new reality of social isolation in these challenging times. Despite differing experiences, the essays have a common thread of what ESSENCE staff and the world are looking to for hope.
ESSENCE Uncovered: 50 Years: ESSENCE compiles its most iconic covers along with an essay/timeline on its evolution over the last five decades. The package illustrates ESSENCE’s impact, as well as the impact of those whose stories graced its pages.
Power—State of Black Women: By the Numbers: ESSENCE takes a deep dive into how Black women are doing and how their lives have changed over the last five decades across its key verticals—Fashion, Beauty, Culture, Power (News + Wealth) and Thrive (Lifestyle, Wellness + Love).
Ageless Beauties: #ThisIs50: In this fan-favorite feature, ESSENCE invites eight readers from across the nation who, like ESSENCE, are turning 50 this year for an exclusive photoshoot and beauty spread.
For more on the 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition/May-June issue, visit ESSENCE.com.
