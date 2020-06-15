Watch And Learn: The Blackhouse Foundation Kicks Off Their Entrepreneur Series With Reginald Hudlin

Today, The Blackhouse Foundation announced the first in a series of insightful and inspirational Entrepreneur discussions with filmmakers (directors, producers, and executives) and aims to help participants pivot or stay the course in the current ever-changing social, political and business environments and better understand how being entrepreneurial creates more opportunity for critical impact, success and career longevity.

On Tuesday, June 16 @ 4pm PST, Blackhouse Board Member Pauline Fischer will sit down with Oscar nominated and award winning producer, director, and entrepreneur Reginald Hudlin for a candid conversation about current events, the impact on storytelling and Hollywood, and how we can all emerge from this moment able to thrive and seize the opportunities and responsibilities that will come. Mr. Hudlin is the creative force behind some of the most engaging, political and provocative projects representing our voices and images ever made including the upcoming Safety, The Black Godfather, Django Unchained, House Party, and Boomerang, among many others. He also served as the first President of Entertainment at BET and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, wisdom and perspective to this conversation.

THE BLACKHOUSE ENTREPRENEUR SERIES

Episode 1: Reginald Hudlin

Tuesday, June 16th

Time: 4PM PT / 7 PM ET

Register to attend HERE.