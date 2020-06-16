Baby Brixx: Pusha T & His Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Their First Child Together

Pusha T & His Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, who just welcomed their first child into the world!

The rapper announced the good news via his Instagram page on Monday, letting fans know that his wif gave birth to Nigel Brixx Thornton on June 11. Ginny also posted the announcement to her Instagram page, sharing some photos of Pusha T and their son, along with the fact that their new bundle of joy came in at 7 lbs, 7 oz, and 21 inches.

 

NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020

MY GUYS! 🙋🏾‍♀️🤎🥰

This good news comes 6 months after Pusha T first announced that he and his wife had a baby on the way back in December. He wrote, “Happy Holidays. Baby T coming spring 2020,” In a now-deleted Instagram post; At the time, Virginia also shared their excitement with social media, accompanying her post with a photo of their sonogram.

Pusha and Virginia have been by one another’s side for years now, getting married back in 2018 after a year-long engagement.
Congratulations to the Thornton family on their new baby boy!

