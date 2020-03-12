All The Smoke: Jadakiss And Pusha T Put Rappers Heads Over The Fireplace In “Huntin Season” Clip [Video]

Jadakiss‘ new album Ignatius is out on all streaming platforms now and The LOX most lauded lyricist is putting out new work on a regular basis.

Today, Kiss dropped the music video for “Huntin Season” featuring Pusha T. The clip was initially scheduled to drop a few weeks ago but in the midst of Pop Smoke’s tragic murder Kiss and Push decided it just didn’t feel right.

The video begins with a lengthy PSA from Jada about the depictions of violence and the intended purpose of artistic expression.

There are a LOT of bodies in this video. Male bodies, female bodies, bloody bodies, dead bodies. Press play below to bare witness to the murderous mayhem that is “Huntin Season”.

Hate it or love it?