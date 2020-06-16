“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 2 Returns To OWN This July… Will These Families Ever Be Friends Again?

Fix it Jesus! We’re headed back to Alabama for Season 2 of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” but the couples are a long way from being back on good terms.

OWN announced today that Season 2 of the popular reality show will return next month and we can’t wait, because we’ve been following some of these folks on social media and let’s just say things have been a bit spicy.

Here’s the network synopsis on what to expect:

The series follows three power couples and longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott and Kimmi and Maurice Scott in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama as they balance real-life challenges in marriage, friendship and business. In season two, the group is working to get past their issues but there’s plenty of unfinished drama between these ex-business partners. The Scotts and The Holts are at odds and can’t seem to let go of all the social media shade. Kimmi and Maurice, who tied the knot in season one, are uncomfortably stuck in the middle of their friends and family drama, while adjusting to having Maurice’s son in Huntsville full-time. The Holts are welcoming a new addition to the family, but Melody is struggling to balance work, her booming brand, and four kids all while trying to repair her fragile marriage with Martell. Much to the frustration of Marsau, LaTisha continues to move forward with her full-time career, and makes a few frenemies along the way. With all the turbulence going on with these couples, it’s safe to say that life in Rocket City will never be the same again.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 2 returns Saturday, July 11 at 8pm ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

From the looks of IG — Melody and Martell are back on the rocks again. We’ve seen a few reports saying he and his mistress are back on, but Melody hasn’t taken a pause on posting and appears to be in a great place, regardless of the rumor mill.

Stay tuned for the trailer for the new season, we’ll be posting it soon.