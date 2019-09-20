“Love And Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Latisha Confronts Melody About Martell’s “Lies” And Melody Claps Back! [VIDEO]

Latisha And Melody Face Off Over Martell’s Allegations That Marsau Has Also Been Unfaithful

The drama is still brewing between the couples of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” and it’s all because Martell didn’t want to be the only cheater in town! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Saturday’s episode where Latisha confronts Melody about the things Martell is saying about Marsau.

Do you agree with Latisha? Should Melody have given her a heads up? And what do you think about Melody’s attitude — do you think she’s bluffing or is she being real about the situation?

Watch the new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” on Saturday night at 10/9c on OWN