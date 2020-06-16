InsecureHBO: The Last ‘Wine Down’ Featuring Amanda Seales After High-Stakes Season 4 Finale

The Insecure season 4 finale was a pretty good ending to the series best season so far. Thus far, most of the characters on the show were dealing with…small life struggles. They hated their job, they hate their romantic relationships, intrafamily beef etc. Season 4 brought some real stakes to the game and it feels like nothing will ever be the same going forward.

A major part of the danger that we as the audience felt was built on the back of Tiffany’s storyline. All season long she has been showing signs of postpartum depression that were largely ignored by her friend group. Hell, even her husband wasn’t fully aware of how badly his wife was hurting. Tiffany’s need to escape her new life as a mother sent Issa, Molly, Derek, and Kellie on a mission to find their forgotten friend.

Our Twitter replies that night were filled with misguided fans who complained that far too much time was spent on Tiffany’s plight considering that she is not a central character in the show. But like we said, those people are misguided.

Not wasted. We understand the point of her storyline. It's a very important topic that is rarely broached on TV, much less with a Black woman. #InsecureHBO https://t.co/ZbE8tY5WTF — Bossip (@Bossip) June 15, 2020

After each episode of Insecure this season, there was a companion episode of Wine Down which features Issa Rae, showrunner Prentice Penny, and one of the castmates from that week’s episode. This week, last but not least, is Amanda Seales. She hasn’t had to do much heavy lifting in season 4 but the finale was her chance to get her s#!t off.

Press play down bottom to peep the conversation that she had about her role and the importance of broaching the topic of women’s health following child birth.