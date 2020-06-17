Deyjah Harris Says She Will Be A Better Parent Than Hymen Hovering T.I.
“I’ll Be A Better Parent” Deyjah Harris Reacts Emotionally To T.I.’s Hymen Comments On #FriendsAndFamilyHustle [Video]
T.I.’s comment about his daughter Deyjah Harris’ anatomy was a topic of debate online weeks back after he revealed he regularly hovered over her while she went to the doctor to ensure she was a virgin. Reality cameras were around to catch the aftermath of that silly decision and Deyjah reacted to how things played out.
“I mean honestly, I’m embarrassed for sure. I’m trying to push it in the back of my mind so I’m really not thinking about it. I know that’s not healthy. But I’ve been doing that since a child, even like stuff with him…It’s definitely been going on since about 14 or 15. It’s not like I could have said no. I couldn’t have said no.”
Deyjah, 19, then opened up about how her dad treats her brothers differently when it comes to conversations about sex.
“I do think my dad treats me differently than the boys when it comes to the subject of sex and supervision. My dad even jokes with King about becoming a baby daddy. He would never joke like that with me.”
