Pure Nincompoopery: T.I. Addresses His Hymen Helicoptering On Red Table Talk, Gets Re-Dragged Expeditiously
- By Bossip Staff
Oh no Tip, what is you doin??
Twitter Vs. T.I. (AGAIN)
If you had $5 on hymen-hovering pappy T.I. somehow making everything worse on Red Table Talk, you’re $5 richer after his facepalm-worthy appearance on the popular show where he backpedaled into a bottomless pit, claimed he was just joking, pretending to not even know what all the outrage was about and refuse to outright apologize.
Yep, it was a total disaster that revealed just how out-of-touch T.I. is while fueling yet another endless dragging across social media.
Peep the latest Twitter-wide T.I. dragging on the flip.
