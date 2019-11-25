Pure Nincompoopery: T.I. Addresses His Hymen Helicoptering On Red Table Talk, Gets Re-Dragged Expeditiously

Oh no Tip, what is you doin??

Twitter Vs. T.I. (AGAIN)

If you had $5 on hymen-hovering pappy T.I. somehow making everything worse on Red Table Talk, you’re $5 richer after his facepalm-worthy appearance on the popular show where he backpedaled into a bottomless pit, claimed he was just joking, pretending to not even know what all the outrage was about and refuse to outright apologize.

Yep, it was a total disaster that revealed just how out-of-touch T.I. is while fueling yet another endless dragging across social media.

The face T.I. made when Jada told him the hymen can be broken from riding a horse. He about to take his daughter off the equestrian team now. pic.twitter.com/VCeFMZvJ1f — Georgie ☃️ (@writefromBK) November 25, 2019

