So Sad: City Girls’ Yung Miami Mourns Online After Her Son’s Dad Was Allegedly Murdered

Our thoughts and prayers are with Caresha aka Yung Miami of rap duo City Girls as she mourns the passing of her son’s father, Jai Wiggins. According to several sources, Jai Wiggins passed away on Monday, June 15th after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a shooting.

An official report of the incident has not been made, but according to IG blog TheGossipTwins, Jai was shot in the head during an altercation while defending his sister. Yung Miami describes her son’s senior as “humble, quiet & uplifting,” while noting that he “didn’t deserve” to be killed.

Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai. You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you

JT of the City Girls shared her own message to Jai after he transitioned with a bit more detail into their history as friends. She explained that they has grown up together and she will forever consider him family. JT made a public promise to hold down Caresha and Jai Jr. in her grieving message.

You was such a good person! We really grew up together never in a million years I saw this for you! Since day 1 with ANY situation you stepped up! Heart of gold & a smile that would light up any room since I’ve known you I only seen you act crazy about one person soooooooo many memories! So many! Bro I can go on & on but these tears got my fingers slipping. Love you so much & I promise to be there for caresha & baby jai. Forever!!!! I can hear you saying “day 1 don’t switch up you know we family!” Yes jai we are, family forever

May he rest in peace. Our condolences go out to Caresha, Jai Jr., and their family.