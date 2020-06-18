Melody, Martell, Marsau And The Rest Of The “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Cast Put Messy Matrimony-dom On The Map [Season 2 Extended Trailer]

Season 2 of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” hasn’t even started yet and we’re already afraid for the cast — but this is based on the extended trailer that we’re so excited to premiere. As we told you earlier this week, things are looking BUMPY for the cast. Last season ended on a pretty low note with Martell and Melody Holt at complete odds with Marsau and LaTisha Scott – and from the looks of the trailer, time off from the cameras hasn’t helped anything.

Check out the extended trailer below:

The series follows three power couples and longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott and Kimmi and Maurice Scott in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama as they balance real-life challenges in marriage, friendship and business. In season two, the group is working to get past their issues but there’s plenty of unfinished drama between these ex-business partners. The Scotts and The Holts are at odds and can’t seem to let go of all the social media shade. Kimmi and Maurice, who tied the knot in season one, are uncomfortably stuck in the middle of their friends and family drama, while adjusting to having Maurice’s son in Huntsville full-time. The Holts are welcoming a new addition to the family, but Melody is struggling to balance work, her booming brand, and four kids all while trying to repair her fragile marriage with Martell. Much to the frustration of Marsau, LaTisha continues to move forward with her full-time career, and makes a few frenemies along the way. With all the turbulence going on with these couples, it’s safe to say that life in Rocket City will never be the same again.

See what we mean. This is bad, all bad. But we already know that’s gonna be all the more reason to tune in. The new season kicks off on July 11 at 8/7 CST. Are y’all watching? Should we live tweet?