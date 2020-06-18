Mo Money: Jamaican Artist Dr. L’Antoinette Stines Is Suing Beyoncé & Jay-Z For Vocal Credit On Their Track “Black Effect”

In the music industry, lawsuits over song credits are an everyday occurrence–and the most recent artists to be at the receiving end are none other than Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

According to reports from TMZ, the couple is being sued over their 2018 song “Black Effect.”

The Carters tapped Dr. L’Antoinette Stines to provide some commentary on love as a prelude to the song “Black Effect,” which is apart of their joint album, Everything Is Love. Stines claims that her voice appeared on the album without her consent and she didn’t receive any compensation for being involved in the project.

Unfortunately for Stines, she had already signed a contract that allowed her voice to be used however the Carters see fit. Regardless of that fact, she explains that the agreement was forced on her the day of the shoot and it all happened under false pretenses. As a result, she feels that she shouldn’t be bound to the contract. Plus, the fact that she is uncredited on the album left her feeling what she describes as “artistically raped.”

Stines’ lawyers allege that she’s owed nearly 20 percent of the track’s revenue since her voice makes up the first minute of the almost five-minute song. She is suing the Carters for writing credit, copyright infringement, violation of her publicity, and damages in excess of $75,000.