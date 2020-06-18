Divorces: YouTuber LaToya Forever Splits With Husband After 9 Years — Ex Alleges She’s “For The Streets”

YouTube star LaToya Ali aka LaToya Forever and her husband Adam Ali are calling it quits after 6 years legally married and a 9 year relationship. The popular YT stars both confirmed that their marriage was over, with LaToya making a statement on her Instagram page and Adam making a youtube video addressing the breakup. The couple has 3 kids together.

LaToya told followers that decision has made her “stronger” and helped her blossom.

In his own words, Adam described the split as necessary after he says he buttheads with LaToya and dealing with ‘drama’. The father says he asked LaToya to work it out recently and she replied she was “for the streets.” Adam says in the vlog that his wife thought the “grass was greener on the other side.”