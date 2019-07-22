LaToya Forever: People Are Convinced That THIS Beautiful YouTuber Is The Newest #RHOA Peach Holder

Is LaToya Forever Joining “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?

A popular YouTube personality might be bringing her fanbase and lavish lifestyle to the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

LaToya Ali, owner of the LaToya’s Life/LaToya Forever YouTube platforms is reportedly filming with the ladies of RHOA season 12.

The Canadian mom and Vlogger has 881K subscribers and various RHOA fan pages are ADAMANT that she’s the newest housewife. Not only that, LaToya also recently filmed a video interviewing Kandi Burruss that’s fueling RHOA rumors.

At the very end Kandi hinted that LaToya might be a good fit for the Bravo program.

“You need to be on the show,” said Kandi. “Let’s get me on the show!” said LaToya.

If the rumors are true, LaToya could be replacing Shamari Devoe whose reportedly not returning,. Shamari has not been spotted filming with the ladies this season and in April rumors spread that she was “demoted” from the show.

Would YOU like to see LaToya Forever on RHOA???

