R. Kelly – No Plea Deals On The Table As He Heads To First Federal Child Porn Trial In Oct. 2020 (Exclusive)

R. Kelly and his codefendants will face a judge this fall in his first federal trial for charges of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors and Kelly’s defense team filed a status report about Kelly’s case June 17, revealing that the case is on track to head to trial in October and is expected to last three weeks. Interestingly, the feds said Kelly plans to take his chances at trial because no plea negotiations – or “change of plea” – deals were currently being considered, according to the report, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

In this case, the feds said for more than 25 years, Kelly and his codefendants Derrell McDavid and Milton Brown conspired to produce child pornography involving Kelly abusing young girls and then tried to hide their crimes, according to their indictment.

Kelly is also facing a separate racketeering case out of New York City that accuses him of running a criminal enterprise where schoolgirls were funneled to him for sexual exploitation.

In court papers, the feds said they planned to hand over all their evidence in the case to the defense in the next 30 days and was also reviewing evidence in Kelly’s other federal sex crimes case and may give the defense info from that as well.

Kelly, who has been locked up in Chicago without bail for nearly a year, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Kelly has tried in vain to get out of jail on bail because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge denied his motions because she said she wasn’t convinced that he’s not a danger to witnesses or wouldn’t flee if released. Kelly’s lawyer is appealing the decision.