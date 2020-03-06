R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty In New Indictment Accusing Him Of Bribing Alleged Sex Tape Vic & Her Family (Exclusive Details)

R. Kelly said he’s innocent of new charges that accuse him of paying off the alleged victim in his first sex tape scandal for 15 years.

The disgraced singer and his two employees turned co-defendants appeared in Chicago Federal Court March 5 for their arraignment on the new bribery charges.

Kelly and his codefendants Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown pled not guilty during the 15-minute hearing.

The judge pushed back the start date of his trial. It was supposed to begin next month, but will now start in November 2020, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Kelly also scored a victory of sorts after the judge ruled that the government must turn over any records they find about witness’ history of mental health or drug abuse issues. The judge also required the government to hand over evidence in the case at least 45 days before the trial begins.

Kelly has been locked up since July 2019 amid a flurry of court cases accusing him of heading a conspiracy that funneled schoolgirls to him for sexual exploitation. His new indictment, which the government filed last month, said Kelly paid off the girl who was allegedly coerced into participating in a sex tape with Kelly in the early 2000s. The feds said Kelly would send her monthly payments, bought her a new SUV and paid her father $30,000, according to the indictment.