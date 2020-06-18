“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Exclusive: Maino Talks About His Song “I Can’t Breathe” And Questions He Gets About Lil Kim

Have y’all been keeping up with “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition”? In this extension of the acclaimed “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” Angie Martinez and her guests find themselves, like so many of us, navigating the current situation of quarantine and social distancing. Returning stars, including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Nelly, and more, join Angie to look back at their original, illuminating interviews, catch up on what’s happened since, and reveal new untold stories along the way. Angie Martinez has Maino and Angela Yee as guests for the brand new episode is airing tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Maino talks about the current state of events in America, with many people taking to the streets to protest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and many others.

“It’s emotions,” Maino told Angie. “We tired. We fed up. It’s rage that we been feeling.” “And then you put out the song too,” Angie responded. The “I Can’t Breathe” song. Tell everybody about that.” “I was inspired,” Maino revealed. “George Floyd, he got killed on Monday. I went downstairs and recorded the song on Tuesday and put it out on Wednesday. It’s something that we all feel.” “Music does affect change,” Martinez agreed. “Music does affect how people feel. This episode we talk to the great women who do that. From MC Lyte to Queen Latifah. I remember being a young woman and hearing “U.N.I.T.Y” or even “Ladies First, I felt empowered by that.”

Angie Martinez also devotes part of the episode to discussing Maino’s relationship with Lil Kim.

“Also in this episode, we see the scene when Maino shows up at Lil Kim’s press conference,” Angie said, referring to the earlier episode. “Oh man I been getting asked about Kim lately,” Maino responded. “Probably since the episode aired,” Angie replied. “So what is your take now?” “After the episode it was better,” Maino revealed. “Because they just don’t understand, they don’t know me that well and they don’t know the relationship that we have and the history. Once the episode came out it was more understood.”

In this week’s episode, airing on Thursday, June 18th at 10:14pm ET/CT on WeTV, Angie is joined on Zoom by Angela Yee for an interview with Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, about the tragic loss. Maino also joins this week’s episode.