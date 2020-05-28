“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Exclusive: Fat Joe Credits Ja Rule For Saving His Life [VIDEO]

Guess who’s bizzack? Angie Martinez is bringing her WeTV show back ‘In Quarantine’! The network announced today they’ll be having a virtual viewing party of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop ‘In Quarantine,‘ hosted by Martinez tonight, Thursday, May 28 at 10pm. Since Angie and her guests are currently, like us, navigating quarantine and social distancing, she’ll be bringing back famous friends including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Nelly and more as an eextension of the acclaimed “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” to catch up on what’s happened since their original interviews and reveal new stories along the way. Check out the clip below where Fat Joe and Ja Rule talk about their friendship and what led to Rule giving Joe one of the biggest hits of his career “What’s Love.”

WOW… Well it wasn’t really a secret that Ja Rule was doing a whole lot of E and God only knows what else back in those days. Karrine Steffans definitely let the cat out of the bag on that one and you can see Ja isn’t shy about talking about it either.

Each week, Angie will invite friends from across hip hop and pop culture to join her in an exclusive virtual viewing party of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” with series guests returning via Zoom to look back at the never-before-heard stories they shared and maybe share a few more in the process. Over drinks, games, and more, Angie and her friends will also be joined by celeb fans eager to share their own takes on what went down.

We actually think this is a great show to fit into the Zoom format. Who are you looking forward to hearing stories about?

Don’t forget tonight’s episode of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop ‘In Quarantine’” airs at 10pm on WeTV.