Congratulations: Tween Artist Keedron Bryant Inks Record Deal Following Viral Video Of Him Singing “I Just Wanna Live” (Exclusive)

The tween singing sensation behind a new viral video where he sings about thriving despite systemic racism and the backdrop of police violence against black people has just signed a record deal.

Keedron Bryant, 12, inked a music deal with the Warner Music imprint “U Made Us What We Are,” and will drop his first single, “I Just Wanna Live” on Juneteenth, according to Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz.

In the viral video, the handsome boy looks directly into the camera while he sings, “I’m a young black man, doing all that I can,” while Jointz plays the beat – Zoom style – in the bottom of the video’s fame.

“His voice is amazing, and the message in itself is so urgent,” Jointz said. “I felt like I wanted to be a part of that.”

Keedron, lives Jacksonville, Fl., where his father is stationed in the Navy. He comes from a musically inclined family. It was his mother who actually wrote the song, “I Just Want To Live,” Jointz said.

More music is in the works that will raise awareness around injustice, Jointz told us by phone Thursday.

“We do have a voice,” Jointz said. “His voice is his weapon, and we’re going to continue to use it to get what’s on our hearts out.”

Congrats Keedron!!