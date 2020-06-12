Mo Money: The NFL Pledges To Donate $250 Million Over The Next 10 Years To Combat Systemic Racism

As American citizens continue to put pressure on those in power to do something to help with the systematic racism that’s been ingrained in our society, more and more companies are coming out in support of the movement. The NFL is the latest to make a huge donation, making a big promise for the future to come.

The National Football League just announced their pledge to donate $250 million over the next 10 years to combat systemic racism. The league released a statement announcing the donation and the reasoning behind it on Thursday afternoon.

“The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250 million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans,” the statement reads. “The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement. In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity.”

This hefty donation comes following a video statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week, who spoke out on behalf of the league in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.