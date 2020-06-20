In WTF News: “A Bay Bay” Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested For Gas Station Murder

“A Bay Bay” rapper Hurricane Chris has been arrested for killing a man at a gas station in Louisiana.

The rapper whose government name is Christopher Dooley Jr. killed the man Friday in Shreveport, claiming there was a struggle for his car — at least that’s what he told the police according to TMZ. Shreveport Police say that they found a surveillance video of the killing that paints a different picture, subsequently resulting in Dooley’s arrest. The millennial rapper was popped and charged with second-degree murder.

Police also reportedly found out that the ride Chris was protecting was actually reported stolen in Texas. He was also charged with illegal possession of the stolen vehicle.

Hurricane Chris is originally from Shreveport, Lousiana. The rapper is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet” which includes his hit single, “A Bay Bay” and his follow up hit “Halle Berry”.