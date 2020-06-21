Twitter Trolls Trump Rally
WELP: Trump’s Tulsa Rally Had Horrible Turnout, K-Pop Stans, TikTokers & Black Twitter Terrifically Trolled Ticket Requests
Deranged Dorito had a bad weekend, and we are very glad.
The numbers are in for Trump’s Tulsa Rally, the one originally set for Juneteenth, and although his campaign alleged that they received more than a million ticket requests, a Fire Marshall has confirmed that the turnout was only 6,200.
Mind you, Tulsa’s BOK Center seats 19,200 and Trump was planning to deliver a second outdoor speech to an overflow section that CLEARLY didn’t need to be used.
You love to see it.
The low turn out is being credited to K-Pop stans, teens and black Twitter who swooped in and reserved free tickets for the rally. The trend first started on TikTok when users encouraged their followers to register for tickets and swoop them up before Trump supporters could. KPop Stans then did their part, much like they did on White Out Wednesday, and Black Twitter happily joined in ESPECIALLY after it was revealed that the rally would take place on the Juneteenth holiday.
It clearly worked and the thank-yous are rolling in while the Trump administration continues to blame protesters in Tulsa from blocking supporters from attending.
Hope you enjoyed ya lil rally, Toxic Tangerine.
