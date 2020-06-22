Halal, Halal: Ja Rule Is Getting Rotisserie’d For This Local Restaurant Ad…But Here’s The WHOLE Story

Ja Rule has had an amazingly chaotic last few years, dating back to his horrific Fyre Fest scam and the way he tried to dig himself out of that dirt. He’s been only trending for comedic reasons as of late. So when this commercial of him shouting out Greek food at a local restaurant surfaced, Ja looked like he was continuing his foolishness.

Ja Rule got paid a ziplock bag of lamb meat for this commercial pic.twitter.com/mDJVxI3SkE — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) June 22, 2020

Look at this ridiculousness. He’s out here in faded sweats, dingy black socks and looking like a whole clown. The internet has been quick to roast him for this. BUT, there’s more. The video isn’t as big an embarrassment as everyone thought. Ja did this as part of a TBS show where celebrities pitch ideas. His idea? To do local ads to support businesses struggling through COVID-19.

