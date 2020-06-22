Judge Rejects Kodak Black’s Appeal Of 46 Month Jail Term In Gun Charge Case (Exclusive)

Kodak Black had better get used to his new life in lockup.

That’s because a panel of appellate judges has upheld rapper Kodak Black’s sentence for lying on an application to obtain semiautomatic weapons, BOSSIP can reveal.

A panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last week denied Kodak’s bid to get his sentence reversed because he believed the judge was wrong in meting it out in the first place.

At issue is whether the court made a mistake when sentencing Kodak under guidelines for a “convicted” felon. His lawyers said Kodak pled “no contest” to a previous case involving for strong-arm robbery in Florida and the courts there declined to convict him, which allowed him to keep his civil rights and eligible to have the case sealed.

Kodak – who filed the appeal under his new legal name, Bill K. Kapri – contended that because he was never actually convicted in his robbery case, he shouldn’t have been sentenced under guidelines designated for convicted felons. The “Zeze” rapper cited several other cases that he said bolstered his argument.

However, the ruling from the judges’ panel states that Kodak’s plea in the robbery case was considered a conviction, and therefore could be used to determine his prison sentence.

We’ve reached out to Kodak’s lawyer for comment.

Last year, police arrested Kodak on charges of making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm after he tried to purchase semi-automatic weapons from a firearms dealer. Because Kodak was under indictment for a separate South Carolina rape case, he’s banned from owning any guns.

Kodak took a plea deal and in November 2019, a judge sentenced him to 46 months in federal prison and three years probation.

The 22-year-old is currently serving his time at the Big Sandy Maximum Security Prison in Kentucky. He will be eligible for parole in October 2022.