Kodak Black Says U.S. Marshals Violated His Civil Rights Over Leaked Pic Of Him In Handcuffs; Files Lawsuit (Exclusive)

Kodak Black says his civil rights were violated when federal law enforcement allegedly leaked pic of him in cuffs to the press – and now he wants the federal government to pay.

This week, the “Zeze” rapper filed a federal lawsuit from prison accusing the United States Marshals Service Chief Mark O’Loughlin of trying to destroy his life and career by snapping and then leaking a photo of him in handcuffs shortly after cops detained him at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last year.

Kodak said a U.S. Marshal O’Loughlin ordered the Miami-Dade Police to take the photo – which showed him clad in a blue velour tracksuit grimacing with his hands behind his back – and then leaked it to a reporter. The Florida rapper said that the photo wasn’t a mugshot, wasn’t part of the investigation and was simply done to embarrass and humiliate him publicly, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Shortly after the photo was taken, it appeared on a local news reporter’s Twitter feed, the suit says.

Kodak – who has since changed his legal name to Bill K. Kapri – said the photo leak violated his constitutional rights to privacy and wants the Marshals to pay him money damages.

The government hasn’t yet responded to the case.

Kodak has remained incarcerated on a three and a half year bid for lying to obtain firearms as a felon. He is currently appealing that sentence and has complained of harsh treatment on the inside.

We’ve reached out to Kodak’s lawyer for comment.