Book Of Messsalonians: Twitter Braces For Tonight’s Final Season Premiere Of “Greenleaf”

After 5 deliciously messy seasons, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.

If you're behind, you can catch up on Netflix before tonight's final season premiere at 9:00 p.m on OWN.

Over the past four years, the hit megachurch drama was the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for Black women and total viewers, and was also the #4 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for all women 25-54, leading OWN to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable network among Black women, households and total viewers.

“Greenleaf” has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The “Greenleaf” Soundtrack Volume Two was named Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary) by the NAACP Image Awards in 2018.

