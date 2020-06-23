For Your Viewing Pleasure: John Legend Performs His New Track “Ooh Laa” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

On June 19, 2020, John Legend dropped his latest studio album, Bigger Love, featuring artists like Jhené Aiko, Gary Clark Jr, and more. Music releases are going to be a little different for the foreseeable future, considering the fact that artists can’t tour the world or even the country to play their new music for fans like they usually would–but luckily, we’ve still got celebs who are committed to giving their fans entertainment for free, which means watching live performances from the comfort of our own homes.

In celebration of the release of his new album, John Legend got a huge band together to perform the first track on the project, “Ooh Laa” for Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. Most of us have gotten pretty used to the grainy Zoom calls between celebrities that we’ve relied on for entertainment over the past few months, but in this performance, the singer really went all the way out to ensure we got to see a top-notch performance. Plus, as always, his sounds incredible.

Start your morning off right by checking out John Legend’s performance of “Ooh Laa” off of his new album Bigger Love down below: