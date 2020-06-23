Be Safe Tho: Lil Yachty Totaled His Ferrari In Atlanta After Spinning Out The Freeway

Lil Yachty ended up getting into a pretty serious car accident this week in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to reports from the people over at TMZ, the rapper banged up his Ferrari after getting into a wreck on an Atlanta freeway. Luckily, Lil Yachty was able to walk away from the crash site with “only minor injuries to his arm”–and while he’s gotta be upset about the damage to his whip, the outcome could have been a lot worse, especially considering the downpour of rain happening at the time.

The incident went down on Monday, June 22, as Lil Boat drove his way through heavy rain on Route 400. TMZ’s sources claim that the road had a lot of standing water at the time, which lead to the expensive sports car hydroplaning prior to smashing into a barrier on the freeway’s shoulder.

From the photos, the damage done to Yachty’s Ferrari looks pretty serious, and you can definitely see how the weather outside would cause accidents of that caliber.

After the incident, emergency crews ended up making their way to the scene to help Yachty out, though it’s not clear if the rapper ever went to the hospital for any sort of treatment. While his own fate was relatively positive, though, the car was completely totaled.