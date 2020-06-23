A Lil’ Positivity: Tory Lanez Partnered With Dream Corps #cut50 To Help 100 Black Dads Celebrate Father’s Day With Their Families

This week, Tory Lanez is using his influence for a great cause.

In honor of Father’s Day, the singer partnered with leading criminal justice reform program Dream Corps #cut50, Amazon Music, and DoorDash to help 100 recently released Black fathers celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. Lanez and his partners provided the families with “contactless delivery” dinners via DoorDash along with an assortment of gifts, including a gift from Amazon Music on behalf of the father’s children.

For this special project, Dream Corps #cut50 helped Tory’s Dream City Fund locate 100 Black fathers who could benefit from a special celebration. These men are part of #cut50’s Empathy Network, which is described as a “national coalition of leaders committed to sharing their stories of involvement with the justice system and working to contribute to their communities.” These men have been focused on rebuilding their lives since being released from prison during the pandemic.

In an effort to show his dedication to the cause, Tory Lanez penned an open letter touching on the struggles that these men face every single day just by being Black fathers in America.

“I know as a Black father raising Black children in this world, things aren’t easy. We live in a country that has a broken system. You’re finally free to be with your loved ones… but I know that in many ways you still feel like you are not free,” Tory wrote. “Your record will present you from certain jobs, or form voting, or from getting a small business loan.. There are some states where you’re even banned from having life insurance. You’re treated like you’re not a part of society… but I needed to tell you that’s bulls**t!!”

You can read Lanez’s open letter in its entirety for yourself down below.