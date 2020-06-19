‘Bout To Go Stupid Again’: Peep Tory Lanez’s New Video For His Track “Stupid Again” [Video]

After what seems like weeks of no new music (presumably out of respect for the current protests going on around the country over racial injustice and police brutality) it seems like every artist in the music industry was waiting for today to put out whatever new material they had in the chamber. The latest artist on the list to drop some heat today was none other than Tory Lanez, who joined the jam-packed new music Friday with a brand new music video for one of his fans’ favorite tracks.

The rapper/singer released a visual for his song “Stupid Again,” which appears on his latest mixtape, The New Toronto 3 that dropped back in April.

The visual begins with a clip of MMA favorite Conor McGregor stating his trademark line after winning one of his matches, stating, “I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody.” After that, we go on to see Tory Lanez do exactly what you’d expect him to in one of his music videos–well, except for that part when he cracks an egg right onto the screen. You probably didn’t see that coming.

Check out the latest video from Tory Lanez for his track, “Stupid Again” down below: