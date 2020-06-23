Still “Black AF” … Kenya Barris And Rashida Jones Are Returning For A Second Season Of Their Netflix Comedy

Congratulations! Netflix announced today that Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones are returning for “Black AF” Season 2.

The Netflix original series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Jones (Angie Tribeca) as his wife Joya. Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton (Extant), Iman Benson (Suits), Scarlet Spencer (Bright), Justin Claiborne (Reverie), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Justine, The Resident) and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

The series did get some backlash because all of the cast is lightskinned — however Barris has explained the family resembles his real life family. Clearly the comedy was able to overcome all of the controversy since Netflix is bringing the show back. Most of the first season revolved around Barris’ fictional marriage deteriorating, then eventually coming back together. The story arc was ultimately mirrored in Barris’ real life because he and his actual wife Rainbow Barris recently reconciled after previously filing for a divorce.

Looks like everything is coming up for Barris in both real life and on Netflix right now. We couldn’t be happier for him, Rashida AND Rainbow. Did you watch “Black AF” first season? Are you excited for the second?

Barris, Jones and Hale Rothstein (black-ish, grown-ish) also executive produce the show and the single-camera comedy is produced through Barris’ production company, Khalabo Ink Society.