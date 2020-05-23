Married AF: Kenya Barris Quietly Calls Off Divorce From Dr. Raina “Rainbow” Barris

“Black AF” show creator Kenya Barris is giving his marriage another chance it looks like since documents reveal he’s tossing divorce papers.

According to The Blast, Kenya filed a request for dismissal of his divorce on May 15. The filing means he is asking the court to throw out his petition, which will keep him legally married. Kenya originally filed for divorce from his real-life wife, Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris, in August 2019 following 20 years of marriage.

Rainbow has inspired Kenya’s work throughout the years he’s said, with the tv wives in “Black-Ish” and “Black AF” being based on her real life. Recently, Barris defended his decision to use his wife and children as inspiration on his shows after critics blasted him for being “redundant”. On Mother’s Day, earlier this month, Kenya hinted he still had love for his wife with a sweet message on Instagram.

Good for them for working it out!

The Barris’ have 4 young children; Lola, 13, Beau, 11, Kass, 9 and Bronx, 3. They have two other children who are over the age of 18.