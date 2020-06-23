Welp: Sherri Shepherd Reportedly Lost Her Role On ‘Friends’ For Poking Fun At The Show’s Whiteness

After poking fun at the show for being one of its only non-white actors, Friends responded by taking Sherri Shepherd off the cast completely.

According to reports from Page Six, Shepherd sent the co-creator of the series a tongue-in-cheek card about the show’s lack of diversity. The former The View host’s best friend, Jawn Murray, says that postcard marked her last appearance on the show.

“Sherri was one of the few black faces that was on Friends. Her, Aisha Tyler and Gabrielle Union. And Sherri was on Friends at a time that you sent out postcards to let people know, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on TV,’ ” Murray said to ABC News’ Linsey Davis.

Shepherd allegedly wrote “ ‘Friends’ get a little color” on her postcard, which included a photo of herself.

“Well, [Shepherd] also sent that postcard to [Friends co-creator] Marta [Kauffman],” Murray continued.” and she got the postcard and [Shepherd] was never asked back on the show.”

Kauffman hasn’t responded to these allegations, specifically, but she has already admitted to not doing enough to promote diversity on the show while at the virtual ATX Television Festival earlier this month.

“Now, all I can think about is, what can I do, what can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? That’s something I wish I knew when I started show-running,” Kauffman admitted.

Welp, you live and you learn, I guess.