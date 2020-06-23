Breaking: Bill Cosby Granted Appeal In Sex Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby today was granted the right to legally fight his 2018 conviction for sexual assault.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that it will take a closer look at Cosby’s legal bid to fight the criminal case’s outcome after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, Andrea Constand, at his mansion in 2004.

Specifically, the court will look into Cosby challenging testimony from women who accused him of plying them with quaaludes before sexually assaulting them, according to the ruling, which was obtained by BOSSIP. The Supreme Court judges will determine whether the jury should have heard from the women, many of whom Cosby was accused of abusing more than 15 years ago. The court said the women’s testimony wasn’t the same as the sexual misconduct that he was convicted of and that he was never criminally charged in those instances.

The court also agreed that Cosby can also object to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s going back on what he said was a promise to Cosby that he wouldn’t be prosecuted if he spoke truthfully in a deposition as part of a civil suit Constand initially filed against Cosby.

The disgraced comedian has been serving a three to ten-year sentence in a Pennsylvania state prison.

Although the ruling will be widely seen as a blow to the #MeToo Movement, Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the news a victory for Black Lives Matter.

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him – it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America,” Wyatt said in a statement to the Associated Press.