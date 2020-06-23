Wild N’ Out Sneak Peek: Sisqó Gets Fried For His Shoes & Reginae Carter Takes On “Talking Spit”

Tonight, there’s a new episode of “Wild N’ Out” premiering on VH1 and the new school is kinda eating up the old school it seems in a sneak peek!

Special guests Sisqo and Reginae Carter lead their teams and go head to head during ‘talking spit’. Early on, Sisqo gets roasted into oblivion for wearing a pair of Air light-ups, meanwhile, Reginae hold it down in her own right. She’s actually good! In the second half of the preview singer Kiana Lede and Doug E Fresh guest star in a separate game of “in the classroom”. Will YOU be watching the new episodes of “Wild N’ Out”?

Hit play for the preview.