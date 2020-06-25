We Are The New Atlanta Launches Black Entrepreneur Relief Fund To Support Young Business Owners

We Are The New Atlanta Launches Black Entrepreneur Relief Fund
We Are The New Atlanta Foundation Inc. recently launched the Atlanta Black Entrepreneur Emergency Relief Fund initiative to help young Black business owners keep their businesses afloat during these uncertain times.
The worthy initiative will support Black Entrepreneurs in metro Atlanta under the age of 30 who A) who don’t have the legal forms, bank accounts and/or other pertinent documents required for financial support or B) haven’t received PPE, CARE ACT funds or other grant/loans.
Funds will be used to support operational costs that include overhead, utilities, payroll, inventory and marketing. The crowdfunding goal is $10,000.
In response to recent activities, we are launching the Atlanta Black Entrepreneur Emergency Relief Fund. It’s is our goal as a foundation to stan with our community. Especially during these uncertain times. Help us reach our crowdfunding goal of $10,000 and achieve our mission of helping young people continue their business dreams. We know that with the right support they can continue to rise and thrive in new and inspiring ways. Click the link in our bio to Donate and/or Apply to the Atlanta Black Entrepreneur Emergency Relief Fund. ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
If you or anyone you know is in need of support, please apply HERE.
Once funds are distributed, the We Are The New Atlanta Foundation will provide the names and businesses who received funds.
*All extra funds we be redistributed to other organizations doing the work to create, enhance and support young Atlanta entrepreneurs.
