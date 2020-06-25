“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Exclusive: Bow Wow Has Bad News About The Tour [VIDEO]

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” is back! We’ve got an exclusive clip from the new episode which gives an inside look at how Bow Wow had to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. This clip actually takes place before the shelter at home orders — and showcases Bow Wow preparing for his tour and giving some bad news to his boy Pimpin’. Check it out below:

Do you think Bow Wow just doesn’t want to pay? Or is he truly unable to cover Pimpin’s fees?

Here’s more of what you can expect from the episode:

Bow Wow talks about his experience in quarantine and how his world spiraled out of control when everything, including his tour, was shut down. An exclusive, never-before-seen look into Bow Wow’s world in quarantine. Days before the coronavirus outbreak, Bow was celebrating his 32nd birthday and embarking on a sold-out tour as his music and movie career was on fire. But all that came to a standstill in an instant. Now confined to his bachelor pad… away from his fans, friends and full throttle lifestyle… Bow takes a full retrospect of his life from the highs and lows of his career, to his failed relationships with women, to his explosive beefs and bad decisions over the past few years. As he reflects on these defining moments and struggles, Bow checks in with his closest confidants (including Angela Simmons) to support each other during the pandemic and gain perspective. With an unforeseeable future, Bow is at a crossroads as he struggles with growing up and becoming more than just a child star.

Aw… Look at Bow Wow, struggling with adulthood.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” airs tonight Thursday, June 25th at 9:00pm ET/CT,