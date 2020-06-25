A Lil’ Positivity: Meghan Markle & Harry Seen Volunteering At Gang Rehab Charity Homeboy Industries In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle & Harry Volunteer At Homeboy Industries In Los Angeles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are always down to help a good cause.
According to reports from Page Six, the pair donned some hairnets, gloves, and masks as they prepared food during a secret visit to a charity focused on the rehabilitation of ex-gang members in Los Angeles.
The couple–who recently moved into Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion following their LA relocation–spent Tuesday afternoon at Homeboy Industries, an organization that is working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and ex-gang members. The organization is run by Father Greg Boyle, who the Duke and Duchess have been speaking with about the racial justice movement.
Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles and has been connected with the organization’s work for a long time. Father Greg worked closely with her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School, and she and her mother, Doria Ragland, had the chance to join Father Greg for a cooking workshop almost 20 years ago.
Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Mariana Enriquez, the manager of the Homegirl Café, told us Page Six, “It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey … We will never forget it.”
Father Greg also spoke on their visit, adding, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship, and heartening in its mutuality.”
Homeboy Industries offers counseling, education, legal assistance, addiction recovery support, tattoo removal, job training and direct opportunities for employment through for formerly incarcerated and ex-gang members. The organization’s #FeedHOPE program has also employed Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.
