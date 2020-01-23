Warm Welcome, Eh? 80,000 Canadians Sign Petition Demanding Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pay For Their Own Security

Canadians Don’t Want Their Tax Dollars To Pay For Harry & Meghan’s Security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just can’t catch a break.

More than 80,000 people in Canada signed an online petition recently, demanding that the couple pay for their own security detail while they’re in town.

The petition was started by the fiscally conservative Canadian Taxpayer Federation and racked up signatures over the course of six days. Some residents are refusing to use taxpayer money toward the estimated millions of dollars needed annually to safeguard the royal exports.

Wudrick’s group delivered their thousands of signatures to the prime minister’s office on Tuesday.

“Canadians are pleased to welcome the Duke and Duchess to Canada, but have made it crystal clear that taxpayers should not be forced to support them while they are living here,” said Aaron Wudrick, the federation’s federal director. “All Canadians wish them well as they realize their ambition of financial independence.”

As of now, details are still unclear on how security will work when Harry and Meghan formally leave the monarchy this spring. According to reports from the Globe and Mail, costs to protect the family could top $10 million a year.

Monarchist League of Canada, Bruce Hallsor, told the Vancouver Sun that there doesn’t seem to be “any expectation” that the family is going to “receive any money from the Canadian taxpayer.”