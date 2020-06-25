BlackInkCHI: All The Times Ryan Henry Fired Someone For Drinking, Twerking Or Being MESSY AF! [Video]

There was Cobra, Danielle, Katt (remember that???), Van, and many more put on the chopping block at 9MAG over the years. But how many have survived? Ryan Henry, the cavalier tattoo shop owner, rules his shop with an iron fist despite how much push back he’s gotten over the years from the hard-headed helpers he’s employed. The boss has always gotten the final word, but how many casualties has it been?

A lot.

One of the biggest scandals the boss has ever face is letting go of his lover (Katt) after he decided to make things right with his baby mam (Rachel). That “firing” of Katt took place over several excruciating episodes as the young tattoo artist refused to take the blame for initiating the romance. Ultimately, she was asked to leave after it made Ryan and Rachel uncomfortable.

As we rev up for the premiere of part two of season sixth in a couple of weeks, VH1 is sharing an entertaining recap of who didn’t make it to the green screen 6 years later. Most of the drama in the ongoing sixth season is centered around Ryan’s rivalry with Charmaine’s Second City Ink but it wouldn’t be at all possible if she wasn’t once handed a pink slip too.

Hit play for a walk down Black Ink Crew Chicago’s unemployment memory lane.

Whew! The scandals. The NEW 9MAG crew is about to return on VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” premiering on Monday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT. Will you be watching?