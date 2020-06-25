Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming Musical Drama “Little Voices”

Apple TV+ continued its impressive content rollout with the official trailer for coming-of-age Drama series “Little Voices” featuring new, original music from Grammy-winner and Emmy/Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles in her first foray into television.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice” is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O’Grady)—a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues.

Following her breakout role as Simone Davis in Lee Daniels’ series “Star,” O’Grady makes her welcome return to television in “Little Voice” alongside Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

The J.J. Abrams-produced Musical Drama makes its world premiere on July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+ with new episodes premiering every Friday.

“Little Voice” is one of several series and films premiering this summer on Apple TV+ including Documentary film “Dads” from director Bryce Dallas Howard; “Greyhound,” an inspiring, action-packed film starring and written by Tom Hanks; “Greatness Code,” a new Docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; and “Ted Lasso,” a new comedy series starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis.