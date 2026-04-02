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Emily B Reveals Her Daughter With Fabolous, Journey, Is Autistic

World Autism Awareness Day: Emily B Bravely Shares ‘Sacred’ Story About Daughter Journey’s Autism—’There Has Been LOVE’

Published on April 2, 2026
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In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, Emily Bustamante—aka Emily B—has revealed that her daughter, Journey, whom she welcomed with Fabolous, is autistic.

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Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

The stylist and designer announced her daughter’s diagnosis in a vulnerable post on Thursday, April 2, posting sweet family flicks from what seems to be a recent photo shoot. Emily shares three children—Jonas, Johan, and Journey—with rapper Fabolous. She is also mom to Taina Williams from a previous relationship.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star welcomed Journey in October 2020. In her recent Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy caption about her youngest daughter’s diagnosis, explaining that she’s now ready to navigate this part of her family’s life publicly.

“For a long time, I kept this part of my life private… publicly,” Emily B began in her caption. “Not because I was ashamed. Not because I didn’t love her loudly. But because some Journeys feel sacred.”

She then revealed that Journey is autistic, also sharing more info about what that means for the 5-year-old.

“My daughter Journey is autistic. She is nonverbal. She has sensory processing challenges. She was born with PHACE syndrome.. a very rare congenital condition. She experiences the world differently. She’s changed me in ways I still can’t fully put into word,” she continued.

The former reality star went on to write, “There have been moments of fear. Moments of learning. Moments where I had to become stronger than I ever imagined. But more than anything… there has been LOVE 💙.”

She went on to cite World Autism Awareness Day as her reason to “share this openly,” adding, “Because visibility matters and so does she.”

Bustamante went on to tag a new Instagram page for an organization she’s launching named after her daughter, titled A Special Journey. She says the page will “share more about her journey and autism awareness.”

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