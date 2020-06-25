Splash Mountain To Be Re-Themed Around Disney’s First Black Princess In ‘The Princess And The Frog’

Source: Antoine Antoniol / Getty
Things within the entertainment industry are finally changing after hundreds of years–and while it’s not the police reform we’re asking for, it’s a start.
Disney announced this week that one of its most iconic rides, Splash Mountain, will be re-themed after the studio’s first Black princess in The Princess and the Frog.They made the announcement on Thursday, saying Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort parks are overhauling Splash Mountain. The ride opened in 1989, and will now tell the story of the studio’s first Black princess from the 2009 animated film.Disney said the following about the change:
While companies all over the country are making these kinds of changes right now, Disney says this has been in the plans since last year. According to TMZ, the change has everything to do with Splash Mountain’s connection to a racist 1946 film, Song of the South, which has been criticized for years for how it nostalgically views the antebellum South.
“We pick-up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure — featuring some of the powerful music from the film — as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”
