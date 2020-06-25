Splash Mountain To Be Re-Themed Around Disney’s First Black Princess In ‘The Princess And The Frog’

Things within the entertainment industry are finally changing after hundreds of years–and while it’s not the police reform we’re asking for, it’s a start.

Disney announced this week that one of its most iconic rides, Splash Mountain, will be re-themed after the studio’s first Black princess in The Princess and the Frog

They made the announcement on Thursday, saying Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort parks are overhauling Splash Mountain. The ride opened in 1989, and will now tell the story of the studio’s first Black princess from the 2009 animated film.