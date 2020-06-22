Hamilton: The Hottest Founding Father In The Game Is Coming To Disney+

Four years ago, when outside was still open, “Hamilton” was the hottest ticket in town that evolved into a pop culture obsession before many people could actually score a seat.

Oh yes, it was a THING thing that introduced do it all-dynamo Lin-Manuel Miranda to the world while bringing much needed diversity to Broadway.

Fast forward to 2020 and Disney+ is bringing a theatrical version of the original

Broadway production that combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” flips the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton into a revolutionary moment that impacted culture, politics and education.

“Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.

The 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler;

Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton;

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” makes its highly anticipated streaming debut on Disney+ on June 3rd.