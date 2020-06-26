Cory Booker’s ‘RIB’ Rosario Dawson Says She’s Moving To Newark To Be With Her Senator Sweetie

Things are getting super serious between a Senator and his love.

Cory Booker, 51, and Rosario Dawson,41, are still going strong, so much so that the actress is sharing that she’s moving from New York to Newark to be with her Senator sweetie.

According to the actress when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, she and Senator Booker will make things even more official by moving in together.

“I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and (Washington),” Dawson recently told filmmaker Kevin Smith. “I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark,” said the “Men in Black II” star. “It’s time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense. I’m excited.”

The couple has been dating since late 2018.

“I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me,” Rosario added. “We’re here and we’re thriving. And I want more of that. And I want that for the rest of my life.”

OOP! An official move-in? “For the rest of my life???” Alright now Rosario…

The news comes after Rosario revealed to The Washington Post that despite being the long-distance Cory romantically reads to her over the phone including a 250-pager centered around World War II. She also added that he calls her his “RIB”—not only a reference to Eve in the bible but, to her could-be new name; Rosario Isabel BOOKER.

“Dawson says they went two months without seeing each other. But they’ve made up for it with FaceTime, which they try to do twice a day. He’s gotten in the habit of sending her music every morning, and he just finished reading David Benioff’s World War II novel “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.”

R O M A N C E—okay?!

Do you hear wedding bells in the future for Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker??? Could be…